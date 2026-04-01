One of my coworkers asked me if I had heard someone walking on the roof. Tuesday morning. We take these things seriously. A lot of strange things happen at our radio stations in the off-hours. I’ve met people in the parking lot at 2:00 a.m. I once thought I heard someone in our storage barn. A few weeks later, our chief engineer confirmed he knew a homeless man who had been sleeping there. The engineer was the kind of guy who would’ve befriended a guy in need of shelter. One morning at 6:30, I heard someone pounding on our front door. When I had a chance to investigate at 6:45, all was quiet. We had things that vanished from the storage barn. I was in the kitchen window one morning when a couple of guys literally drove into the barn. But they had seen me and turned around and left!

Do You Hear What I Hear?

Could someone be on the roof? Sure. People could climb one of the many trees on the west side of the building. What Greg heard wasn’t a squirrel; it was bigger. Much bigger.

Maybe We Need a Time Lord and a Wormhole

I’ve written before about ghosts. I’ve never seen one, but for years, people working in the building have had strange encounters. Chairs moving, shadows moving along walls, doors opening and closing, and knocking sounds. Even the people in the parking lot have (so far) been benign. It appears the same with the ghosts.

As a former coworker once said, "Who the heck would haunt a radio station?" I don’t know, but maybe someone once refused to play a request.

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