I saw a post late in the day on Monday where someone had complained that Veterans Day isn’t a yearly Monday holiday. The writer would like another three-day weekend. I’m sorry, but I didn’t have time to save the link. However, it shows us that there are people who are more concerned about sleeping in than about honoring those who served in the military. You can’t blame any particular demographic. I know it’s easy to blame the young, but I just as well could’ve heard the argument from someone 70 years old.

This Isn't a Day for the Mall

Call me very old-fashioned, but I’m also opposed to Memorial Day being a steady Monday holiday. It’s not about cookouts and camping. It’s about remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice of their lives. Memorial Day was officially designated on May 30th. I realize businesses often like three-day weekends, too, but a couple of times a year we can make a sacrifice.

Let’s get another thing straight. Veterans Day honors those who came home. Memorial Day honors those who didn’t. Armed Forces Day honors those still in uniform. Most government offices are closed today at all government levels. First responders are still on the job, but if you plan to drop by City Hall, you’ll find it empty.

You Can Find a Ceremony Almost Everywhere

Most communities have a public event, if not a parade, but I’ve noticed most veterans would prefer the company of each other on this day. They share something that people who didn’t serve often can’t understand.

The day was created after the armistice that ended World War I, and in other countries, it serves as something akin to our Memorial Day, but we already had that institution following the Civil War.