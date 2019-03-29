Horse Quarantined in Ada County for Herpes Virus

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A horse that traveled from Arizona to Idaho and recently visited Utah has tested positive for equine herpesvirus in Ada County.

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture says the animal is under quarantine at a veterinary facility receiving treatment for the non-neuropathogenic strain of EHV-1 which can cause neurologic, respiratory and reproductive symptoms. Officials say the virus does not affect humans.

ISDA says the horse came to Idaho in February, then taken to Salty Dash Futurity in South Jordan, Utah in March and then brought back to Idaho. The virus is spread in the air, horse-to-horse contact and contact with nasal secretions on tack, food and other surfaces.

“We encourage owners to contact their veterinarian immediately if they observe any symptoms of illness in their horses,” said Dr. Bill Barton, ISDA State Veterinarian, in a prepared statement. The department says plans to cancel upcoming horse events is up to coordinators and host facility officials. ISDA says it takes several days for the animal to show that they are sick and could spread the virus unknowingly. For more information on the virus, hit this LINK .

Recently Nevada agricultural officials quarantined three horses after a high school rodeo even after tests came back positive for EHV-1.