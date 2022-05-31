Ghost Of Horse Said To Wander Cemetery 130 Mi From Twin Falls

If you've ever read The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, then the sounds of a galloping horse on a pitch-black evening might put the fear of God into you. A cemetery about a two-hour drive northwest of Twin Falls has had reports of exactly that phenomenon, and is considered by some in the paranormal field as being one of the most haunted in Idaho.

Like the majority of American folklore tales I've been exposed to, I waited for the film adaptation of Washington Irving's Headless Horseman classic instead of absorbing it in book form. Tim Burton's 1999 film Sleepy Hollow is one we fire up every Halloween. There's just something about the combination of a foggy night and horse hooves hitting the ground that is terrifying for many.

Imagine walking through a cemetery at night and hearing that very sound. Reports of this unexplained occurrence have been said to have taken place at Dry Creek Cemetery in Boise. There's even an Idaho website devoted to alleged haunted state locations that mentions it. According to Idahohauntedhouses.com, the sounds of a galloping horse can be heard along a canal on the cemetery's property between 2 A.M. and 3 A.M.

The cemetery, which recently underwent a remodel, is located at 9600 Hill Road. Upon researching these claims, I came across a 2019 YouTube video of another reported horse haunting that further caused the hair on the back of my neck to stand at attention.

I suppose it's not out of the realm of possibility that if humans can return in ghostly form, then so can our animals.

