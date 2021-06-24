Ada County Joins Blaine County In Fireworks Ban For Safety

As the Fourth of July approaches, we are beginning to see Idaho city officials banning together to discourage the public from setting off fireworks over the holiday, as the fire danger remains high throughout the state due to drought conditions and excessive heat.

Ada County, which includes the cities of Boise, Meridian, Eagle, Kuna and Garden City, has joined the likes of Blaine County and instituted a ban on fireworks, although in Ada County's case, it doesn't span the entire region, according to details shared by KIVI News.

Idaho is currently experiencing statewide drought conditions, and the fire danger is presently very high. Heavy winds and extreme temperatures are a concern for state governing bodies as Independence Day draws nearer. The forecasted average temperature for most of southern Idaho the week of July fourth is 96 degrees, and triple digit heat is possible during this time period as well.

The ban was voted on by Ada County officials on June 22 to lower the likelihood of fires in unincorporated areas, according to KIVI. There are currently a large number of city celebrations planned throughout southern Idaho that involve fireworks displays. No such ban in Twin Falls County exists currently.

Safe and sane fireworks have been included in the bans by both Idaho counties. Aerial fireworks are prohibited in southern Idaho. For information on fireworks safety, click here. Safe and sane fireworks will be legal to light off in Twin Falls beginning June 27, until midnight on July 5.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

Midway Carnival at Magic Valey Mall

What Was There In Twin Falls