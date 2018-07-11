How Harsh Is Idaho On Reckless Drivers and Speeding

I have to drive down to Utah in a few weekends and I will admit that I'm a bit scared to drive on the highway to get there. There are stories of accidents and death on our highways in Southern Idaho just about every weekend lately. There are a lot of factors with the construction, impaired driving, inattentive drivers, and just bad luck.

It might be a factor too that Idaho isn't a very strict state when it comes to speeding and reckless driving. A WalletHub study found that Idaho is in the bottom half of all states. At least we are a little better than Utah who ranks just below us.

Do you think Idaho could or should be more strict with reckless drivers? I really don't know what the fix would be or if there is one to make our roads more safe for travel.