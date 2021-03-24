How Idaho State and the University of Idaho Ruined the Day

I thought it would be a good way to break out of my 12 month long house arrest. Remember when it was just two weeks to “flatten the curve”? Then it stretched into summer and fall and a great many autumn sports delayed seasons, choosing to play football in the spring. I’ve stayed away from most organized sports for a very long time because I can’t stand watching the guys kneeling during the national anthem. Heck, I was gratified to hear Georgetown got slapped around in the NCAA Basketball Tournament. This after the Hoyas decided to disrespect the flag.

However, not watching sports doesn’t mean I don’t like a good ballgame. Like being on a diet, you can still recall the taste of ice cream and look forward to a day when you again can eat some.

I’d like to see some good football. I was thinking it would be great to drive to Pocatello and watch a contest between the Bengals and Vandals. Then I read the Idaho State University restrictions. As I’m not related to any players, I can’t get into the stadium. How can we keep annoying the fan base? Lock them out!

I’ll hear the arguments about keeping Granny alive after posting these comments. Let’s put this into perspective. COVID-19 and its variants aren’t going away. Like other diseases humanity has coped with, we need to find the means to get back our lives. Do you really expect we’ve entered a new and permanent condition? If I was worried I was going to die every time I walked outside I wouldn’t get far in life.

Watching a ballgame on TV is OK. You don’t have a line to the bathroom. On the other hand, being at an event and joining in with the boisterous crowd, now that’s American.