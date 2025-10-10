Our neighbors to the north celebrate Thanksgiving on Monday, October 13th. Our big day is Thursday, November 27th. Fewer than half a dozen countries around the world have an official Thanksgiving holiday, though several have harvest festivals and unofficial days of thanksgiving. Few, however, do it like the United States. I’m not aware of a slate of parade schedules elsewhere, nine hours of football, and for many, it brings a four-day weekend.

Thanksgiving is a Unique Holiday

I’ve heard a lot of people call it our forgotten holiday, but I would beg to differ. Yes, Halloween and Christmas are much more commercial. Thanksgiving cards never really caught on, and nobody is putting presents under a turkey wishbone. So, it’s true we’re not bombarded by TV commercials and a month-long run-up, but Thanksgiving very much plays a role in leading people into the festive spirit of Christmas.

There were other traditions when I was a boy. The Nebraska-Oklahoma game the day after. Now, just a memory, as the schools are in separate conferences. Christmas music could finally be put on the turntable after the last dishes were put away Thursday night.

The Day is About Family First

I think the thing I miss the most is seeing extended family. Grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, all in one house. It broke down after my generation went to college. We moved away for work elsewhere and lost that bond.

Men weren’t welcome in the kitchen before or after dinner, even if we offered to help. The women wanted a place to talk amongst themselves. The men gathered in the living room until dinner was served. We watched football until it was time to eat. Then, after everything was cleared and put away, we played board games and eventually had second helpings. Then the visitors put on their boots and coats and left for home.