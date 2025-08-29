Most of us feel like summer flies by all too fast. But when it ends, it’s not the end of fun and activities. Idaho is a year-round paradise, with fall festivals and winter carnivals. Some require some travel, and others are close to home. Need a list?

Well, you can find one by clicking here.

There's Something for Every Taste

A couple of fall events stand out for me. One takes place in Shoshone. If you like some truly western music, the Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering is three weeks away. Plenty of details here.

Others like the Trailing of the Sheep Festival in Blaine County. That’s coming up in October, the weekend of this writer’s birthday.

Be Choosy and Maintain Your Travel Energy

You could find yourself busy almost every weekend through spring, but sometimes I suppose we want to stay home and watch a football game. I’ve actually traveled for football, and I’m not just talking about going to the stadium. I’ve gone as far away as a restaurant in Horseshoe Bend to watch football on TV with some very devout college football fans. It was wonderful!

I think fall is the best time of year if you don’t like congestion. Our two big tourist seasons look to be summer and winter. A drive to Stanley in early October is a sweet trip as traffic is light, and the sky is often still blue. By Thanksgiving, it’s a bit colder, and the roads can be a little slicker.