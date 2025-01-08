How Idahoans Can Help California Fire Victims

The stereotype of Idahoans is that they despise Californians. Yes, many of them don’t like folks from the West Coast, and they let those feelings known. However, many of them are more than willing to help out in a crisis, and there are numerous ways you can contribute to fire relief. Let me cite two. Here and here.

Some very wealthy people have lost homes and businesses, and perhaps you’re not sympathetic. Keep in mind many of those very same people now have nothing, and a helping hand may open their eyes as to how nice people in flyover country can be.

I recently saw a story online. Two-thirds of the foreign money for the restoration of the Notre Dame Cathedral in France came from Americans. The same Americans dealing with inflation and other post-COVID problems.

As for needy people in California, a friend has a daughter in the Los Angeles area. A young family, and last night as they watched flames from a little more than a mile away, they were preparing to evacuate. Millions of people live in the immediate area. Housing for the evacuees is at a premium. There’s simply not enough room in the desert or to the north for all of them. For now.

There are little kids involved, and they need a roof over their heads. Many need formula and diapers and they’ve been taken from familiar settings.

Sure, some of the people impacted may be here illegally. Some are liberals. But many of them are your hardworking fellow Americans.

