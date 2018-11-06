How Long Would It Take To Become A Millionaire In Idaho

Obviously there are a lot of ways to make money, so this story is going to be based on just the average person in Idaho and how long it would take to save a million dollars. It turns out that earning a million dollars isn't the hardest part of becoming a millionaire, but since you have to eat and live somewhere a good chunk of your money earned disappears really quick!

The Go Banking Rates site says that for the average person in Idaho to save a million dollars it would take around 60 years! Well, there go my dreams. Based on the average income in Idaho they say that after spending money on the basics, an Idahoan could save about $16,000 a year. At that rate it would take around 61 years to save up a Million bucks.

Now, I don't know what fantasy land they live in where I can save 16 grand every year...but I want to live there. I also want that million dollars and I want a unicorn, but none of those things are going to happen.