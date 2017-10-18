How Many Idahoans Have Guns? Go Ahead, Make My Day

There was a recent study done on gun ownership by state. I'll give you 2 guesses how Idaho ranks versus other states, but you'll only need 1.

This was reported by CBS News . There are two different breakdowns of gun ownership by state, but in both, Idaho is top 6. When it comes to number of guns owned by citizens, Idaho is #3 . When it comes to being heavily-armed, Idaho still comes in at #6 . That study lists 24.2 guns for every 1,000 Idaho residents.

I will admit that when I first saw these studies, it was confusing to me that Idaho came in at different ranks. From what I can gather from the methodology , Idaho comes in higher in the gun ownership rank due to the fact that some weapons don't qualify as "heavily-armed". Alrighty, then.

To simplify this, if you're wondering if the Idahoan you're seeing is packing heat, assume yes and you'll rarely be wrong.