Idaho Among Most “Divorced” States

I once worked for a boss who was on his fourth wife. One wife had died after a long battle with cancer and he was twice divorced. He had spent the 1960s as a correspondent for CBS News and it was a seven day work week. He told me most of the legendary CBS team at the time had marriages fall apart. News people had to pledge they would die for the network. In other words, family took a back seat to the job.

Idaho is in the top five states with the greatest number of people who’ve been married three or more times

The excuse for the rest of us may not be quite so dramatic. Idaho is in the top five states with the greatest number of people who’ve been married three or more times. The research is shared by the website magnifymoney.com. You can look at the research by clicking on this link.

People in rural areas appear to have more marriages than people in big cities. People in these rural states also marry younger when they wed for the first time. Which makes one wonder if there is a maturity factor at work.

I’m not a sociologist so I’m not sure rural isolation is a factor but for some it could be a stress on a relationship. I was engaged when I moved to Idaho and plans were she would later follow and we would get hitched. Then she pulled out a map and discovered where Idaho was in relation to where she lived. Guess she never paid much attention to geography prior to her map sleuthing.

I have talked with people who’ve been married for decades and they explain the key to a happy marriage is to realize it’s not always actually happy. There are speed bumps and differences over money and raising kids. Marriage is often hard work.