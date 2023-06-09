How Marijuana Could be Legalized in Idaho

Keep in mind, if the federal government removed cannabis from its schedule of dangerous drugs, individual states would make decisions on legalization. Nearly half the states have moved to legalize medical marijuana and/or recreational pot. The federal government has ignored these moves. A website called greenstate.com explains it could still be a very long time before the drug is delisted by the federal government. Though, President Biden has asked for a review of the status quo.

The website’s story includes a tweet from a liberal U.S. Senator from Oregon. His name is Jeff Merkley. He wants banks to go easy on marijuana dispensaries and legalized growers. I believe he also supports banks cracking down on gun dealers and manufacturers. One is about a liberal sacrament, the other is about Lefty’s bogeyman.

Here’s what you need to know if you live in Idaho.

If the federal government finally gives its blessing to legalizing dope, it doesn’t mean marijuana suddenly becomes legal in every state. We have what’s called a federal system. That is a union of states and not provinces. Individual states would still decide on the law. For comparison, when the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade, it didn’t outlaw abortion. It simply left it up to individual states.

I should note, and I can’t remember where I saw it, but a few weeks ago I read a poll and it suggested that opposition to legalization in Idaho is waning. A majority have supported medical marijuana in the state for several years.

