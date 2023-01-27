Like it or not, Idaho is a melting pot of people from all over the country and the world. I like to think that I fit in seamlessly with everyone else here, even though I'm from Utah. I've had more than a decade to acclimate myself and learn the ways of the Idahoan, except with finger steaks, I don't get their popularity.

How To Tell If Someone Is New To Idaho

Acting like an Idahoan doesn't happen overnight for most people. Tourists and new residents can be easy to spot in Idaho. There's almost a learning curve to how you should react to certain situations vs how you think you should react.

It starts snowing and you rush to find your coat and gloves, you're a newbie to Idaho. When you become an Idahoan, you don't worry about the coat until it's dark outside and in the single digits. I actually haven't worn my coat yet this year. Gloves are essential though, even if you are still wearing sandals and shorts. You feel weird if someone waves to you. Believe it or not, people in other places aren't always nice. If someone waves to you in another state it means they are mad or want you to do something. You obey the speed limit. You are clearly not from here. You either drive 10 under or 10 over, but never the actual speed limit. You freak out when you see a herd of deer. Don't get me wrong - we all get excited to see deer in Idaho, but you can tell when someone is new here and not used to seeing large numbers of them. If I say the letters CSI and you think of the crime scene investigation show and not the College of Southern Idaho, then you are clearly new here. Also, if I say the letters BLM and you don't think of the Bureau of Land Management first, you're a newb to Idaho. If you see someone who orders fries and doesn't ask for fry sauce, they are clearly not from these parts.

