Idaho’s Not So Well Known Places To Escape For A Day

Picture by Bill Colley.

Some places get overlooked when it comes to travel recommendations.  Or even a day outing for locals.  This morning one of my co-workers wrote about MSN labelling Craters-of-the-Moon as perhaps Idaho’s best tourist stop.  Too me it’s a pile of rocks.  Oh, and walking the trail is slippery on a really hot day. 

You eat between towering cliffs, there’s a stream and Dad can recline and take a nap.

A former co-worker also liked stone.  He would take his family to City-of-Rocks (the one to our east).  I like it better than a lava flow.

These are places I would take visiting relatives near the end of a tour.  Probably City-of-Rocks before Craters-of-the-Moon.  Ten bucks to see a lava flow?  I can pull over on the shoulder of Route 93 and see the same thing for nothing.

What I really like are the out of the way places.  Near Balanced Rock is a picnic ground known, for the most part, only to local folks.  You eat between towering cliffs, there’s a stream and Dad can recline and take a nap.  My kind of stop!

Filed Under: Balanced Rock, bill colley, Buhl, City of Rocks, Craters of the Moon, day trip, great escape, picnic, tourism, tourist
Categories: Colley's Commentary, Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News, Reviews
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top