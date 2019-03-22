Idaho’s Not So Well Known Places To Escape For A Day

Some places get overlooked when it comes to travel recommendations. Or even a day outing for locals. This morning one of my co-workers wrote about MSN labelling Craters-of-the-Moon as perhaps Idaho’s best tourist stop. Too me it’s a pile of rocks. Oh, and walking the trail is slippery on a really hot day.

You eat between towering cliffs, there’s a stream and Dad can recline and take a nap.

A former co-worker also liked stone. He would take his family to City-of-Rocks (the one to our east). I like it better than a lava flow.

These are places I would take visiting relatives near the end of a tour. Probably City-of-Rocks before Craters-of-the-Moon. Ten bucks to see a lava flow? I can pull over on the shoulder of Route 93 and see the same thing for nothing.

What I really like are the out of the way places. Near Balanced Rock is a picnic ground known, for the most part, only to local folks. You eat between towering cliffs, there’s a stream and Dad can recline and take a nap. My kind of stop!