VIDEO: Yellowstone Tourist Captures Grizzly Bear Traffic Jam

A recent video shared to YouTube by a couple of tourists at Yellowstone National Park shows something of a rare occurrence. Frightened Grizzly Bears running for their lives.

Tourist videos taken at Yellowstone National Park are shared dozens if times throughout a typical year to sites such as YouTube. Unfortunately, the majority of them show just how ignorant people are when they come into close contact with wild animals. A video I recently came across shows a pair of tourists actually using their heads when they get within about 50 yards to two fleeing Grizzly Bears.

The April 27, 2021 upload gives a behind-the-scenes peek at the measures park rangers have to take to keep bears away from tourists and highly populated areas of the park. The animals can be seen running back into the forest after rangers used sirens to scare them off.

"Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh my God," the driver is heard saying in a giddy, excited voice as the two magnificent animals flee the roadway just a few yards from their automobile. Not attempting to get a closer look at the beautiful, but deadly animals, was a wise move by these tourists.

You can also tell the two bears caused quite a traffic jam in the process. A long line of motorists can be seen in the mirror of one of the automobiles in the long procession of tourists. This video is a good example of what you should do when encountering animals in the park. Keeping distance is the lesson learned here.

