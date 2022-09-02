Stupid Teton Tourist Approaches Feeding Grizzly Bear

From time to time, a bear munches on one of these idiots. Is it cruel to suggest that it helps the human gene pool? I’ve never seen a grizzly in the wild. The last I saw was in a park in Canada, and the big animals would beg people to toss them tiny marshmallows. The animals were in what looked like a moat, and we were high above and behind a wall. A marshmallow would hit the water and as it floated, the grizzlies had learned to lift it by bringing a paw from underneath.

Just like cartoons. I suspect if someone had tumbled over the wall that the sugary treats would’ve been postponed.

It wasn’t recently, but I’ve been bitten by household pets. As unpleasant as that can be, imagine a beast the size of a light truck.

I don’t get the tourists who need to get close. They know this isn’t Yogi Bear, but somehow believe they’re invincible.

The last time I visited Grand Teton National Park, I was on a trail and spotted a sign. It explained there had been grizzly sightings every other day for the previous month. Then there were none the two days before I arrived. I figured the bears were overdue, and I did a quick retreat to my car.

Unlike the people, you’ll see in a video at this link. They also appear to possibly be from a foreign country. Maybe this is where they come from. At least the country has likely removed morons from its population.