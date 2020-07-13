Website Calls Idaho “America’s Best Kept Secret”

I’d say it would take years of a long life to see all of Idaho. A video made a few years ago about seeing the state from the air featured a great quote from a newspaper writer. I’m paraphrasing, but the guy said he believes there are places in the state where no human being has ever set foot. He’s including what we call pre-history. And I think he’s right.

So much to see, so little time. I haven’t yet seen the petroglyphs at Melba, despite it being a relatively short drive. I’ve been close, having did a photo essay a few years ago at Dedication Point. The day grew short and I planned to return soon. Now, well more than a year has passed and Melba is still on my bucket list.

Yahoo Life carries a lengthy list from PureWow. You can see it by clicking here.

The writer has done his research. In many of these lists I think people are just looking at brochures or picking up second hand news. This time it appears the fellow doing the list has actually made an effort to see Idaho and a heck of a lot of the state.

He calls Idaho “America’s Best Kept Secret”.

In my opinion, he’s right. There are some lovely western states but Idaho is like visiting four to five states because of the variety of climates and topography.

I’ve been to several places on the writer’s list. There are many more I plan to get to before the first serious snow flies.