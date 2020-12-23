Hunters Rescued on the Snake River Near Buhl

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-Two duck hunters were rescued earlier Wednesday after their boat sank on the river near Buhl.

According to the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, the Twin Falls Search and Rescue with help from the Buhl Fire Department and Magic Valley Paramedics and SORT responded to the Snake River for two hunters that were stranded when their boat became swamped and sank. The swift waster rescue crew was able to pick the two up and get them to shore safely.

The sheriff's office noted that it is always a good idea to wear your personal flotation devise regardless of what you are doing on the water.