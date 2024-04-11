An Idaho State Park That Could Save Your Life

The benefit is you get to see a great park, and you can revive yourself on a long drive. Captain Doug Sugden with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office does a lot of driving between Twin Falls and Boise. Many of you know that the drive between the Tuttle and Mountain Home exits can become hypnotic. Coming from Boise, I know from experience this crops up for me around Glenns Ferry. I’ve driven for twenty minutes and had no recollection of what I just passed. Distracted or drowsy driving can be deadly.

The Captain suggests that Malad Gorge State Park is a good place to get out and stretch your legs. There are also two busy travel plazas between the two cities. Both offer an opportunity to reset your mind during the long drive.

Malad Gorge also has bathroom facilities during the warmer months. If you bought the ten-dollar park pass when you renewed your registration, then you can stop at the park anytime and you don’t need to come up with admission.

I love the place. It has canyons, some desert terrain, a green and tree-lined picnic area, as well as the Devil’s Washbowl. It’s a narrow but fierce waterfall.

At one point, a bridge allows a walk over the canyon and a view of the falls. At the other end of the park, you can look down in the direction of Hagerman and suddenly see plains unfolding. You get four different Idaho’s in one small park. All of this is just a short jog off the Interstate. I give Malad Gorge an A+.

