I-15 in Utah Made Part of Alternative fuel, Charging Network

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Federal transportation officials say the more than 400 miles of Interstate 15 through Utah are being marked with signs showing where alternative fuels and electric charging are available.

Parts of I-80 from Salt Lake City to Park City, and from Salt Lake City to Nevada are also part of the 85,000 miles of roadways that officials say will be identified with blue signs telling motorists where they can find alternative fuels.

The Deseret News reports that 55 routes in 35 states are being made part of a Federal Highway Administration network that the government hopes to expand next year.

Routes will be marked with blue signs like those telling motorists where to find gasoline, restaurants and other services.