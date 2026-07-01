Maybe they should’ve kept the gold trim. Idaho State Police compete every year for the best-looking state police vehicles in the country. The public is invited to vote, and one handicap is that states with larger populations can swamp ISP at the ballot box, even if the cruisers elsewhere are wholly plain, unimaginative, and downright ugly. There are details on how to vote by clicking on this link.

Ask Your Friends to Vote

I’ve even convinced friends in other parts of the country to submit a nod for Idaho, but to be honest, I don’t have nearly enough friends to swing the vote. Liberals would go so far as to vote for Oregon just to spite guys like me. There’s nothing wrong with the design of ISP’s cars, but gold would be a better touch than white stripes. Of course, you would offend some people who would think it’s an endorsement for Idaho State University, and someone with ties to the lesser Boise State University would be deeply offended. You know how this works!

Remember that Voting Won't Grant Speeding Immunity

Football tribalism shouldn’t matter. This is about supporting the men and women who keep the highways safe. That includes keeping an eye on drivers from Utah who appear to be looking to qualify for the Indy 500! So cast your vote, remember the place you call home, and don’t look to qualify for any races this upcoming holiday weekend. But if you do get pulled over, telling the trooper you voted for his or her car won’t get you additional grace.