I know we like to believe everything in Idaho is better because of our deeper gene pool, but sometimes the other guys just get lucky. I’ve visited our State Capitol, as well as similar buildings in Utah and Montana. I would’ve included Wyoming, but I’m told they were short on money and used their kids’ Legos.

You Can See it with Your Own Eyes

First, let’s talk about our building in Boise. It’s imposing, has a constant echo inside, and houses Governor Little. He spends a lot of time there because the mansion was spun off by his predecessor, after some sort of family issue (trust me, Butch, I know the feeling. My ex’s dad gifted our place). Idaho’s Capitol is large enough that every liberal in the Treasure Valley can fit on the main steps. However, it must be tight because I’ve observed that whenever they gather, they do nothing but howl.

Bill Colley Bill Colley loading...

I visited the Capitol in Utah on a holiday weekend. Salt Lake City looked like a ghost town. Everyone must have been at the beach, which is a long drive to the west over a couple of mountain ranges. The seat of government is a big place, and like Idaho, used a lot of stone. Putting it together was probably backbreaking work, which is probably why all the people needed a few days in the sand and surf. Utah has a Governor who likes to share his pronouns. If Brigham Young were alive today, he would avoid Governor Cox at every turn.

At Least They Brought Flowers

Bill Colley Bill Colley loading...

Speaking of the past, the big building in Helena, Montana, features a statue of a convict. He served time in what’s now known as Australia, after challenging the British Crown in Ireland. Then he came to America, fought in the Civil War, moved to Montana, and then drowned. But the statue is really cool. It distracts you from a building where the colors of the stones don’t match. But the flower bed is a nice touch, as well.