I Don’t Buy Headlines Claiming Idaho Catholics Mourn Pope Francis

I’m a conservative. Pope Francis was a liberal in many ways. However, he did support some traditional views, and that seems to be too often forgotten. For instance, he remained opposed to same-sex marriage and infanticide, as does the Roman Church. But I didn’t know the man.

Perhaps the only person in Idaho who met Francis was Bishop Peter Christensen. I’m not sure of the Bishop’s impressions, but I can imagine he was loyal and obedient.

I was already at work Monday morning when news of the death of Pope Francis broke. I started texting friends with the news. Protestant friends had a mild and polite response. My Catholic friends had much the same, but I know many of them weren’t happy with the direction Francis attempted to take his flock.

When I read the headlines that say Catholics are in mourning, it’s more of an obligation than a true emotion. At least from the feedback I’ve received.

His passing wasn’t entirely unexpected. He was an old man who had experienced suffering. From a Christian perspective, and I’ll simplify this, if you believe he followed and accepted the Lord (and I’ll take his vocation as evidence), then he isn’t dead.

I can’t say how liberal Catholics feel about the Pope’s passing. Because I don’t know many liberals, and those that I do know generally aren’t people of faith.

What reaction I do get from Catholic friends is curiosity. What comes next? Because many believed their church was going down the wrong road. In many respects, this is now a time of hope. That a new leader will right the ship. Still, we pray for the soul of a man who believed he was doing the right thing.

All I can say is that when I pray, I always ask the Lord to guide me, and if need be, drag me in the right direction.

