Idaho Pastors Talk Abortion, Bladensburg Cross & Failing Churches

Much of Christianity is on trial. Churches are experiencing upheaval and struggling to find responses to crises. Symbols of the faith are being scrapped and/or attacked by secularists. Issues dear to the committed faithful are being deliberately ignored or sidestepped by elected representatives.

These are among the issues on our weekly Pastors Roundtable. You can listen by clicking here .

Memorials to war dead may come tumbling down and rest on a decision from a divided Supreme Court.

The hosts discussed the fissure in the United Methodist Church, which is faced with schism. The Roman Church acknowledges the damage done internally by sex-scandals but struggles to find a proper response.

Churches are grappling with the issue of abortion. One party refuses to address it as a crime and another political party issues denunciations, however. Even representatives labeling themselves as pro-life don’t show a sign of urgency in protecting the unborn.

We’re living in a time where a need for faith may never be greater. Can we answer the call?