Iconic Falls 2 Falls Run Happening Next Weekend In Twin Falls

MaVTEC each year does the Falls2Falls2Falls run/ walk. It is happening next weekend. If you don't know what it is, it is pretty much exactly how it sounds.

The race starts at Dierke's Lake and it goes to the Twin Falls Idaho Power Park. There are two runs available that you can participate in. One is a 5.2-mile walk/run. The other, if you are up for the challenge, is a 10.5-mile run.

I am pretty sure the trail is pretty rough. I have never done the run myself, but after driving through there several times I can imagine it is going to be a steep run.

The 5.2-mile walk and 10.5-mile run actually starts at 8:30 am on April 13th so that one is a bit earlier than the 5.2 mile run. The 5.2 mile run starts at 9:30 a.m.

According to their Facebook page , the first 250 participants will get a finisher medal and after the run is some live music and food from KB's. The food alone might be worth it!

Have you ever done the Falls 2 Falls run?