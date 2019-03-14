Icy Conditions Close Access to Shoshone Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The road down into Shoshone Falls Park was shut down late Wednesday after winds and mist created icy conditions on the grade.

The city of Twin Falls announced the freezing temperatures mixed with the wind and mist made it hazardous to drive down into the park. The city says that local tow companies, Twin Falls Police and Parks and Recreation Department workers had to help people who drove down into the park and got stuck at the bottom in the morning.

The access to Dierkes Lake is also closed off until conditions improve and are safe. The roadway is closed at the ticket booth to all vehicles and pedestrians are also asked not to go past the gate until the city opens it again. People can call Parks & Recreation Department if they have any questions at 208-736-2265.

Recent videos shared on social media have shown the falls are running high ahead of the spring runoff season.