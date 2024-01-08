ALERT: The Twin Falls Traffic Light From Hades

ALERT: The Twin Falls Traffic Light From Hades

Photo by Tsvetoslav Hristov on Unsplash

I want to find out where that guy who times the traffic lights lives.  The computer revolution has made the timing a lot more scientific, but I’m not sure anyone is taking winter into account.

I’ll give you an example.  When I leave for work, my first stop is at Washington Street and Pole Line Road (Route 93).  The latter is a main road from California, through Las Vegas, and points to our north.  You can watch the big rigs and RVs drive past sometimes by the hundreds an hour.  I can attest the volume is still heavy at 2:45 a.m.

The longest light of my drive to work is at the same intersection.  When I finally get a green signal, I get scant seconds to pass through and usually see the light starting to change back to red as I accelerate.  Now throw in some icy pavement and an inch of snow.  You can barely get into the middle of the intersection before an 18-wheeler gets the signal to go.

I’m told the city doesn’t time the intersection.  The fellow who programmed the light doesn’t drive in the area.  He’s looking at a computer printout and making a call.

I’m not alone in my complaint.  Several law enforcement officers live in my part of town.  Several have told me they share my frustration.

By the way, I usually catch the lights green the rest of Washington Street as far as Addison Avenue.  The method I gather used by the city is this:

If twenty cars are approaching the light from Washington Street and one car from a cross street, 20 must stop and the one gets the green. 

We call that efficiency.

Get our free mobile app

How to Turn Off Facebook's Link History

It'll take less than 2 minutes to turn off Facebook's newest new data tracker.

Gallery Credit: Facebook

Filed Under: driving safety, ice, snow, stoplights, traffic
Categories: Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX