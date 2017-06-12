Idaho a Bad State for Working Dads

Over the weekend I listened to an interview with a fellow who said very successful people are often rotten parents.

Corporate CEO’s, successful football coaches and people who really practice their craft only have so many hours in a day. Often family obligations are sacrificed. Vince Lombardi’s children are on record saying their dad didn’t spend nearly as much time on family as he did with players. Had he been at more school plays he may not have achieved 5 championships in a span of seven years.

WalletHub examined best and worst states for working fathers. Idaho finished 45th. A lot of working dads are working a great many hours to provide. Something has to give elsewhere in their lives.

