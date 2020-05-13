Idaho Air Nation Guard To Fly Over Twin Falls Hospital

Friday morning the Idaho Air national Guard will be taking to the skies for Flyover Friday to show their support of the hospital heroes, first responders, and other essential workers. Their flight path includes flyovers for 15 of Southern Idaho's hospitals. The flyover event starts in Boise and finishes in Twin Falls.

The flyover will include include the Idaho National Guard teaming up with the Mountain Home Air Force Base Gunfighters in two F-15E fighter jets and two A-10 Thunderbolt II jets. The F-15 is larger and much faster than the A-10 II with a top speed of just over 1,800 miles per hour compared to the 439 mile per hour top speed of the Thunderbolt II.

Though the flyover only specifies the 15 hospitals they will pass over in 11 cities, much of Southern Idaho will be able to see the jets as the pass between destinations. Starting at 10 am the jets will pass over 7 hospitals in Caldwell, Nampa, Meridian, and Boise. That part of the show will be quick and last around six minutes, From there the jets will head south to Mountain Home then east towards Idaho Falls.

The final destinations of the flyover will take about an hour to complete. After Mountain Home the jets pass over Hailey, Ketchum, and then to Idaho Falls. They will then begin to loop back to the west as they flyover Pocatello and Burley. The final flyover destination will be St' Luke's in Twin Falls at 11:23 am. Times are an estimate and the flyovers will be quick so make sure you are ready.