My bank, or more accurately, my credit union, is closed for a Monday holiday. The one I grew up with is called Columbus Day. I can still do online banking, but I can’t walk into the lobby and speak to a teller, because the staff has the day off. But to be safe, someone at corporate has decided that it’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Or, to be accurate, both. In other words, whichever you celebrate. I guess the decision was made to placate liberal customers, but I’m not sure that it satisfies anyone. From a marketing standpoint, why not simply say branches are closed for the Monday holiday? Someone is overthinking the explanation.

Isn't this Insulting One Group to Appease Another?

I don’t care if you choose to celebrate Indigenous people, but the reason some get a day off in October was to honor Italian heritage and contributions. If you want to honor the indigenous tribes, there are 364 other days available, and your business can choose to close its doors at any time.

By the way, I opened my first bank account in 1971. I was nine. My mom walked me to the bank, where I opened a passbook savings account, and was issued my Social Security card, or I filled out the paperwork to have one issued. My mom’s ancestry was Irish on one side of her family. I have no recollection of a bank ever being closed on St. Patrick’s Day (the bars certainly aren’t!)

I Won't Close My Account, But Still Believe There's a Better Option

Look, I’m not going to huff and puff and close my account because the credit union is being woke. Some people like to make a show, or play at being aggrieved, and perhaps they’ll decide to change institutions. Good luck finding one that isn’t politically correct.