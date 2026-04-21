An Idaho Legislator is likely counting his blessings. Kent Marmon and his wife escaped a fire at their Caldwell home, but are still suffering the loss. If you want the factual details, you can click on this link. I would like to address something else. I hope the reaction of the public is one of relief that they’re alive, but knowing the dark recesses of social media, there are probably some political opponents calling it a shame that the Representative made it out.

Normal people don't Wish Opponents Dead

That wouldn’t include his colleagues. Even his opposition on the floor of the House would express relief. It’s that small online and loud minority. Like the guy a few years ago who left me a message on my office phone, wishing I would get cancer and die. I know people serving in public office get even worse. And the verbally violent believe they’re justified.

People Can't Separate Politics from Personalites

A few weeks ago, Governor Little wished people a blessed Easter. I saw the post and returned the greeting, but I also mentioned the number of people spouting in anger with their replies. Dudes, it’s an Easter message! Someone responded to my comment and said I was like the pot calling the kettle black. What that woman, and other online trolls, can’t fathom is that most of us can criticize policy decisions as separate from personalities. I find the Governor a pleasant guy. You could sit down next to him at a counter and chat over coffee. But in today’s politics, if someone doesn’t agree with you 100 percent of the time, they’re often viewed as evil. Psychiatrists call that projection.

Pray for Mr. and Mrs. Marmon.