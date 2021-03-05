IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-One of Idaho's largest fuel distribution companies is set to be acquired by another fuel supplier. Conrad and Bischoff Inc. announced in late February it entered into an acquisition agreement with Parkland Corporation, an independent supplier of fuel and petroleum products.

Conrad and Bischoff, based in Idaho Falls, owns 17 KJ's Super Stores sites in Idaho, Wyoming, and Utah, with some leased properties in Nevada. The owners, brothers Kirk and Jim Hansen Jr., were killed in a plane crash in 2019 along with other family members, as reported by the Associated Press.

Conrad and Bischoff also own and operate two terminals, one in east Idaho the other in west Idaho. There is a bulk plant in Idaho Falls and Jackson, WY. The company also supplies fuel to 39 dealers in three states.

“Our assets, including our extensive rail networks and storage facilities, make a strong

infrastructure connection for Parkland’s existing operations in Utah, Colorado, Montana, and the

Dakotas, which will provide our employees more growth opportunities and enable even greater

service for our customers,” said Jared Neville, board member of Conrad & Bischoff said in a press release. “More importantly, however, our decision to join forces with Parkland was due to the longstanding, deep and caring relationship we have had with Parkland USA’s leadership team that gave us

comfort and confidence that the acquisition and integration would be handled the right way.”

The sale is expected to be complete by this summer. According to their website, Parkland headquarters is based in Alberta, Canada.