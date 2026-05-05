I had a question from a guy about why he saw no vapor trails (or chemtrails for the conspiracy-minded) on Monday. I wrote back and asked if he had ever seen his breath on a hot day. He probably won’t look beyond that question, but let’s take a few minutes and consider my point.

I took a picture of several vapor trails very early Sunday morning while shopping for groceries in Twin Falls. It was a cold morning. The upper air is often colder. World War Two bomber crews discovered this in unheated planes. But there are also times when the air above warms, too. It would reduce what you see in the sky. The vapor hasn’t vanished, but we don’t see it.

Planes Have Set Schedules

I also noted I saw a series of trails early in the morning. Check flight schedules. Much like morning and afternoon commutes for travelers, there are more planes above in the morning. Because most travelers sleep at night. Business travelers conduct work at offices and with clients during the day, when most people work, then sleep for a few hours at a hotel, and catch a morning flight.

Air Patterns Have an Impact

Wind at upper elevation would play a role. And currents. The vapor particles get quickly dispersed. The writer also seems to imply that because he didn’t see any trails on Monday, then something is afoot. Is he suggesting the evil doers only hose us on weekends? I should note I often see vapor trails on weekday afternoons from my deck. There are also days I don’t. Hardly evidence for a conspiracy! Some days I also don’t see the sun behind the clouds. The United Nations hasn’t blotted it out.

Conspiracy theories sell. Some people recognize it’s a profit center and offer videos and books. Discernment is the ability to spot the difference between fraud and reality. Lastly, after posting a previous tongue-in-cheek story about chemtrails, I noticed a lot of people commented on the picture but never read the story. Yes, we're in great shape as a people.