TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho's congressmen have asked President Donald Trump to approve a request by the governor for a federal disaster declaration in northern Idaho to help after recent flooding hit the area with damage.

In a joint statement, U.S. Senator Mike Crapo, U.S. Senator Jim Risch, and U.S. Representative Russ Fulcher said they sent a letter to the president on Tuesday asking for swift approval of the federal disaster declaration requested by Governor Brad Little. Heavy rains hit the counties of Adams, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Valley, including the Nez Perce Reservation causing extensive damage to homes, businesses, property, and public lands. The request by the governor was made May 22.

In a statement made in a letter to the president: