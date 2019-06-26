Idaho Governor Announces Committee to Help with 2020 Census

(KLIX)-Idaho's governor announced the creation of a new committee to help in the upcoming 2020 Census Count. On Monday, Gov. Brad Little signed a proclamation designated it "Census Day" in Idaho and said a new committee has been created to help federal officials with next years census.

The State Complete County Committee will be made up of people from different sectors of Idaho including agriculture, law enforcement, Idaho Association of Counties, Idaho Hospital Association, and many others; specific people to hold the positions have not been named yet while Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and former lawmaker Wendy Jaquet will co-chair.

“The 2020 Census Count is a top priority for our state and country, and I encourage Idahoans to participate,” Governor Little said in a prepared statement. “The State Complete Count Committee I am assembling will ensure we achieve a fair, accurate, and complete Census count, with special emphasis on enumerating members of historically undercounted population groups.”

The census, which comes around every 10 years, helps determine allocation of federal funding and electoral redistricting, according to the Governor's Office. Gov. Little said Idaho was a top performer for individual response rates in the 2010 count.