Idaho Flags Ordered at Half-staff for Fallen Idaho Soldier

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)- All state and U.S. flags are to be flown at half-staff this coming weekend for an Idaho soldier killed in combat overseas. The Office of Governor Brad Little has ordered flags to fly at half-staff Saturday, September 14 to honor Idaho Falls native U.S. Army Sergeant First class Dustin Ard.

Ard was 31-years-old when he died August 29, in Zabul Province, Afghanistan during combat operations. Gov. Little said in a prepared statement: