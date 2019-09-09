Idaho Flags Ordered at Half-staff for Fallen Idaho Soldier
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)- All state and U.S. flags are to be flown at half-staff this coming weekend for an Idaho soldier killed in combat overseas. The Office of Governor Brad Little has ordered flags to fly at half-staff Saturday, September 14 to honor Idaho Falls native U.S. Army Sergeant First class Dustin Ard.
Ard was 31-years-old when he died August 29, in Zabul Province, Afghanistan during combat operations. Gov. Little said in a prepared statement:
“I want to express my sincerest condolences to the family of Sgt. 1st Class Ard. Ard leaves a legacy for all Idahoans of strength, service, and loyalty to this great nation. Please join me by honoring him on September 14. As you see flags at half-staff that day, take a moment to reflect on the great sacrifice Ard and his family have made in service to the United States of America.”