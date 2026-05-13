First, I would like to thank Maria Nate for the free advertising. The Branch Glennedians’ Borg Queen is doing me a great service by recommending my web posts and show. Maria, as you know, holds no public office, and is probably on her last days holding a Republican Party office. I would recommend she never get any closer, because her totalitarian thirst for power manifests itself in her bellyaching about a small-town radio talk show host. If she could silence a guy in Twin Falls, she’s capable of much more.



I Can't Buy a Promotion Like This One

The woman and her minions have appointed themselves arbiters of conservatism. They do this by creating a scorecard. Her husband works on the compilation after she has him finish the dishes!

She’s also the final authority on what defines a Christian. Of course, that varies, depending on which church she belongs to this week. Ron, you have my sympathy! I suppose the two of you have been slowed by exposure to chemtrails. I would recommend a helmet lined with tinfoil, and perhaps a dugout where you can avoid detection by the black helicopters. Do you suppose they travel with security?

Villains Come and Go

I’ve been an itinerant broadcaster for 40 years, and I’ve encountered many self-important people. Most flame out on their own, but now and then, some fancy themselves as power brokers. They usually spiral into oblivion after someone stands up to their bullying tactics. I’ve seen dozens of them fade away. And some of them actually had some people and political skills. Maria Nate lacks both.

