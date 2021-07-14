Idaho Could Be Facing Worst Fire Season in Years

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Gem State could be facing one of the worst fire seasons in years according to the governor and wildfire officials. During a press conference earlier this week the Idaho Department of Lands director said conditions in Idaho are like nothing they've seen before, “We are seeing unprecedented wildfire conditions in Idaho right now with no relief from extremely hot, dry conditions in the forecast,” Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) Director Dustin Miller said. “The biggest issue we face right now is extremely limited resources to manage these fires, including a lack of aircraft and crews on the ground. We typically tap into our shared resources during these times, but they have very limited availability due to fires in our neighboring states. The public can help by avoiding any outdoor activity that could spark a human-caused fire.”

Gov. Brad Little joined state and federal fire managers Monday at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise to highlight the current conditions in the state. “Idaho has been fortunate in recent years to avoid the devastating kind of fire seasons other states have faced, but this year could be different,” Governor Little said during the press conference. “On top of extreme drought in many parts of Idaho, we are in the middle of a prolonged, regional excessive heat wave. Fires burning in other states are putting strain on the availability of firefighting resources across the West. Just last week, I signed an emergency declaration and mobilized Idaho National Guard firefighters and aircraft to assist the Idaho Department of Lands in the northern part of the state.”

The governor has asked people to be help prevent wildfires by being safe and smart while recreating outdoors. Many parts of Idaho are under some sort of fire restrictions when it comes to camping. In the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley, public lands, are under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions; the public can only build campfires in designated fire rings. Some parts of northern Idaho are under stricter Stage 2 Fire Restrictions.

