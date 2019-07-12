Idaho Democrats Are Playing The Long Game

Politics is sales. It’s about making your pitch. Perhaps at first the elevator speech. Then when you whet the interest of a voter or voters you offer more details.

Medicaid Expansion passed by a wide margin on last year’s ballot.

During my days in TV management, I worked alongside a consultant who often repeated the question, “What’s in it for me?” Successful TV stations and news products not only answer the question, but a benefit is also provided.

Republicans have a massive registration advantage in Idaho. Research shows the number has grown significantly this decade and, yet. Medicaid Expansion passed by a wide margin on last year’s ballot.

Democrats did better work with sales and closing the deal. Check out this link. Magic Valley This Morning subscribes to this weekly update from Idaho Democrats. It’s thoughtful, gives precise details about times and places and explains issues in everyday terms.

While there is an ongoing debate about all the newcomers to Idaho either making it red, blue or purple, ultimately the new people are asking, “What’s in it for me?” Lately, they need a scorecard to identify a state Republican Party Chairman.

Great empires historically collapse from within.