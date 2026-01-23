Another day, another warning of serious drought in Idaho. Our partners at the Pacific Northwest Ag Network have the story. You can get the details if you click here. We aren’t seeing a typical winter season. Snowpack is very uneven across the state.

There are a Few Bright Spots and Hope

I had an opportunity this week to speak with representatives from Idaho Fish and Game. They explained they’re seeing plenty of snow in the Wood River Valley, but south of the Snake River, the situation is dire. The Owyhee Mountains are especially parched. On Monday, Twin Falls County Commissioner Brent Reinke explained that a good winter leaves us with a covering closer to 150 percent of average.

There’s still time for a change, but it’s getting late in the season. The dreadful winter of 2016-17 began with heavy snow in late December and left a massive amount of snow in under six weeks. One year, I visited Blaine County when it experienced more than 10 feet of snow in February, but both those winters are outliers. I’ve often been out for walks in February while wearing shorts.

It Could Be Worse, but We Need Prayer

The Ag Network does remind us that we had some significant rain late last year, and that was helpful. It’s surely better than none!

There are signs our current weather pattern is breaking down. However, the forecast for the last week of January is actually dry and unseasonably warm. A wet spring with cold in the mountains could build up the snow reserves.