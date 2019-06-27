POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho Falls man will spend more than 11 years behind prison bars for having more than 60,000 images of child pornography.

On Monday a U.S. District Court judge sentenced Stanley Gallegos, 62, to 135 months in prison for possessing sexually explicit images of minors, plus five years of supervised release once he is out of prison, according to U.S. Attorney Bart Davis. Gallegos pleaded guilty to the charge earlier this year after he was arrested in 2017 when law enforcement searched his home and found more than 62,000 images and videos of child pornography on various electronic devices.

As part of his sentence Chief U.S. District Judge David Nye ordered Gallegos to forfeit the computer, hard drives, and network equipment used in the commission of the offense. Gallegos will have to register as a sex offender and pay $150,600 in restitution along with a $50,000 fine. The case was investigated by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.