Idaho Falls Police Seek Info On Dec 10 Jewelry Store Robbery

Two individuals are being sought by Idaho Falls police after an area jewelry store was robbed at gun point on Thursday.

The Idaho Falls Police Department has released security footage of two people who carried out an armed robbery at Don's Jewelry, located at 2334 1st Street. Several images were posted to the department's Facebook page shortly after the crime occurred, which appears to show two male persons dressed in dark clothes and masks.

According to details shared by the department, the two men each carried weapons--one had a firearm, and the other possessed a stun gun--and made off with multiple, valuable items.

Idaho Falls Police Department

The two men left the store on foot, and were seen near Eastview Drive at approximately 3:20 P.M., Thursday (December 10). No arrests have been made at this time. The Idaho Falls Police Department has asked the community to provide any information they may have regarding the known identities of these two individuals.

One of the robbers wore a black baseball hat, and the other a dark beanie cap. Dark jackets and jeans were also worn by both involved. Police are also asking anyone who lives near the store to check personal security cameras between the hours of 2:30 P.M. and 5:00 P.M.

If you have any information that can assist area law enforcement in making an arrest in this matter, please contact the Idaho Falls Police Department, at 208-529-1200.