Idaho Falls Prowler Allegedly Touched Caller Through Open Window

An alleged prowler in an Idaho Falls neighborhood was located by police Monday afternoon after the department received multiple calls from distressed area residents. One homeowner even reported the man reached in through an open window and made contact.

Idaho Falls Police successfully located a man who allegedly admitted to entering the backyards of several homes, jumping fences and peeking into windows, according to details shared by localnews8.com. The 39-year-old, fellow Idaho Falls resident, also reportedly had over a gram of methamphetamine, according to localnews8.com.

The callers all shared similar descriptions of the prowler, which facilitated officers in locating him. Reports came in from callers who lived near Bel-Aire Park. The man reportedly told officers he was under the influence of methamphetamine, and didn't recollect touching anyone through a window, according to localnews8.com.

It was determined the man had a felony arrest warrant out of Bonneville County.

Idaho Missing