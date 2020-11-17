Idaho Falls TikTok Star Livin Large; Paid $320K Cash For New Home

Fresh off his recent Las Vegas engagement to his girlfriend, Idaho Falls TikTok phenomenon Nathan Apodaca has even more reason to celebrate. Its been reported the Internet celebrity will be handed over the keys to his new $320,000 Idaho Falls home in the coming days.

Nathan Apodaca, aka "doggface208," catapulted into fame in September when he released a TikTok video of himself on a skateboard drinking cranberry juice and lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac's song "Dreams." Ocean Spray, the brand of juice Apodaca was drinking in the video, gifted Nathan a new truck and several cases of the juice shortly after the video went viral.

Aside from the generous gift from the company, Apodaca recently returned from a trip to Las Vegas in which he proposed to his girlfriend. The two are getting ready to become homeowners also. According to details shared by TMZ, Apodaca just paid for a $320,000 home in cash.

Apodaca has been seen in a number of television appearances in the last few weeks, including a new commercial for Vivint security in which he sits opposite Snoop Dog, holding a plastic bottle of cranberry juice.

Like many of you, I've been closely following Apodaca's success. It wasn't even 10 weeks ago that the man was living in an RV on his brother's property in Idaho Falls. The term "social media influencer," is something we are hearing more and more of, as people are finding a way to achieve fame and fortune from simply creating videos of themselves.

Having seen Nathan in a number of videos and interviews, he seems like a really cool guy, and I continue to pull for him in whatever future endeavors he pursues.