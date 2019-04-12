I have so many cool memories of going to the Zoo. I grew up in Salt Lake City and we had the Hogle Zo o which seemed huge as a kid. I remember they had the stuffed white Liger that had died a few years prior. My wife is from Kansas and we have been to the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita a few times. Gross story time - my best memory there is the gorilla we named Barfy. He must have been having a sick day because he barfed into his hand multiple times and ate it every time.

If you like going to the zoo, then this is your season. The Idaho Falls Zoo opens this weekend and they have a baby zebra!

The baby zebra is named Ayana and she was born on April 7th. While the weather is still unpredictable in Idaho, Ayana will mostly be staying in the barn with her mother. On nice days she will be allowed outside to play.

Get to the zoo with your friends and family and make some fun, new memories.