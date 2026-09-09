This is a great way to earn a trip to the iron bar motel (jail). Twin Falls City Police responded to a call on Tuesday at Canyon Ridge High School. Police aren’t saying much, but it appears related to a threat. Nothing was found when cops arrived. A news release from the department compares it to a swatting call. That’s when someone calls in a false report in hopes of bringing about a large police response. It can be dangerous for everyone involved, because law enforcement is often expecting the worst.

This is a Dangerous Game People Are Playing

It appears there was no threat at the school. But it diverted police officers who could’ve been needed elsewhere. The agency takes these bogus calls seriously and will work to track down who turned in what amounts to a false alarm. Any number of things could go wrong. Officers in some states have been injured or killed responding to swatting calls. People have been hurt on the receiving end.

Police have Other Priorities Every Hour

We had one of these happen at the radio stations a couple of years ago. I believe police put the grab on the caller not long afterward, and he learned a lesson, however. There often doesn’t appear to be a cure for malice or stupidity, no matter the level of legal deterrence. Police made an effort to publicize the latest because a lot of people saw the response, and a public announcement tamps down the rumor mill. Otherwise, these calls are often handled quietly to avoid idiots making copycat calls. I hope you find orange jumpsuits stylish.

