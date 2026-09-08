I’m not sure Idaho voters fit the description you see on TV. From what I see and read, Americans are ticked off, angry, and ready to punish Republicans. CNN seems to run a daily poll showing the spite and how it’s getting worse, however. The same data reveals that people nationwide believe the Democrats are nuts, and that could balance Election Day outcomes.

A Few Voices Don't Make a Majority

There are people in Republican Party politics who believe people are pining for a stripped-down government. Something more familiar to the 1880s than today. You’ll notice I’m not making any recommendations, and their approach may be right, but I don’t believe it’s saleable. The election result in Germany wasn’t about small government. It’s about kicking out freeloading outsiders. News media shouts far-right, but none of the nationalist parties in Europe resemble the Goldwater conservatives who long dominated Republican Party politics in America. The description from the media describes flag-waving patriots.

I'm Not Meeting Many Extremists

I worked for three hours on Friday hosting a remote at the Twin Falls County Fair. For the Twin Falls County Republican Party.

Spend My Money Wisely and I Won't Complain

There were a lot of people who dropped by and said hello. I met no one at the fair I would describe as radical, but I did hear a description of one wing of the party. “Anarcho-Capitalist” was the label. In a previous age, I would’ve heard “Social Darwinists”. What we’re missing is that people are willing to pay taxes if they see a payoff, like an investment. They don’t want their money frittered away or to be told they’re mean if they won’t pay the freight for others. The liberal writer Joe Klein says things are looking better (than he would like) in this country than the dire warnings being spread by the media and pollsters. Donald Trump is a reflection of the center-right, and hardly the dangerous straw-man built by liberals who think you’re their piggy bank.

In Idaho, I should think we’ve learned that people aren’t opposed to government. They just want something responsive. Politicians who talk about starving the system are missing that people who’ve paid taxes are mostly center-right.