We’ve had quite a mix of weather over the last couple of weeks, from summer heat to chilly mornings, and an impressive shower of hail in some parts of the Magic Valley. It’s probably too early to say the summer heat is on its last gasp, but a steadier pattern looks to be on the way this weekend, and it’s a cooler one. Highs could reach near 90 on Saturday, and then barely break 70 on Sunday. That autumn-like pattern is expected to then continue through next week. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s in the Magic Valley. What many of us consider good sleeping weather.

Colder but Dry Conditions Persist Into Next Week

The mountains will probably be cold enough for snow, but there isn’t much moisture in the forecast. I wish I could track down a video I watched a couple of weeks ago. A meteorologist said southern Idaho was on the edge of cold and warmth this coming winter. If the jet stream slips just a little, it could make a huge difference between one and the other.

Some Growers are Hoping for a Harsh Winter

On Monday I talked to a friend who was doing his watering, and he continues to say that we’re going to need a winter like the nasty one we saw 10 years ago. It dumped a lot of snow over the valley for about six weeks, and even more in the mountains. The flooding that followed was intense, but my friend explained that it may be the trade-off we need to defeat the drought before next spring.